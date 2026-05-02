Shilo Sanders doubles down on 'make me a sandwich' insult to female Browns reporter

Shilo Sanders isn’t doing his brother, Shedeur, any favors with his recent insults aimed at Cleveland Browns female reporter, Mary Kay Cabot.

In case you missed it, Shilo made what many are calling a misogynistic comment on an Instagram video of Cabot urging the Browns to make Deshaun Watson QB1 over Shedeur. Cabot, who has been covering the Browns since 1988, said, "I think they should declare [Watson] QB1 asap and let the first-team offense start to cook." She added, "There’s no time to waste."

In response, Shilo said, "Go make a sandwich Mary."

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON’T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Rightfully so, the comment made a lot of buzz, which I think is not only detrimental to Shedeur, but showcases how many of his supporters have acted when it comes to criticism. There’s no better example than Shilo discussing the controversy he started, doubling down on his comments while streaming on Twitch.

"This is to Mary Kay," Shilo started his rant. "If you’re gonna be a reporter, then report facts. Whenever you have your opinion, and your opinion is always something hateful to Sheduer, then it seems like there’s something weird. Like there’s an agenda you have going on."

Shilo said the quiet part out loud, in my opinion. He’s claiming, like many other fans, and even those in the media, that any criticism of Shedeur is "hateful" and has some sort of sinister "agenda" behind it. When he says "agenda", it’s hard for me not to assume he isn’t talking about racism, because that has been the claim since Shedeur fell in the 2025 NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Ryan Clark stated before the draft, "It is about the fact that the color of his skin sometimes at the position can be questioned."

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson said the NFL wanted to "make an example out of [Shedeur]" claiming he was told by a source that "The NFL… told other [teams] don’t draft him."

SHILO SANDERS MAKES ‘SANDWICH’ COMMENT TO FEMALE UNDER VIDEO CRITICIZING BROTHER SHEDEUR

Skip Bayless claimed "it smells of racist undertones" and that there are "too many white people in charge in this league", when it came to Shedeur falling to the fifth round of the Draft.

Heck, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who just loves to say outlandish, unsubstantiated things and put his foot in his mouth, claimed Shedeur was being blackballed similar to Colin Kaepernick stating on X, "This kid is a first rounder. In a different way, this is Kaepernick all over again…..being kept out. A damn disgrace. I don’t care what anyone says!"

Former NFL MVP and frequent guest host on ESPN’s First Take, Cam Newton made an outrageous claim that the Browns head coach (at the time) was sabotaging Shedeur. "I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: I do not think Kevin Stefanski wants Shedeur Sanders to succeed in Cleveland," Newton pronounced.

This list goes on and on, but you should get the point.. Shedeur’s brother, many in the media and countless fans online want the sports world to believe that the NFL, some in media, and coaches are conspiring against Shedeur, hence the "agenda". They also claim that criticism is, more often than not, "hateful." That’s weak, unfounded, and illogical.

The fans are even worse online. That’s why I like to compare Shedeur Sanders’ fans to Angel Reese fans. They claim, or at very least insinuate, that any and all criticism of each player has some sort of racist, micro-aggressive undertone to it. They want the sports world to believe they are perpetual victims of a foundational prejudice within an unfair system, in my opinion. I call nonsense.

What Shilo Sanders is doing is refusing to face the facts, while hypocritically telling Cabot to stick to the facts in her reporting.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OUTKICK SPORTS COVERAGE

Here are the cold, hard facts. Out of 42 eligible NFL quarterbacks in the 2025 season, Shedeur Sanders ranked 41st in passer rating. Sanders threw more interceptions than touchdowns. He had the fifth-worst QBR since QBR became a stat in 2026, making it the worst QBR of any Browns QB with at least six starts IN THE HISTORY OF THE FRANCHISE. Sheduer showed flashes, but he performed poorly overall. The fact that he was named to the Pro Bowl put the nail in the coffin of that game and his addition made a mockery of that accolade.

This season, Shedeur is not a shoo-in for QB1, and his poor performance in his rookie season is to blame. Additionally, comments and controversies like this involving his family, only make Shedeur a bigger distraction than he has been in the past.

Shilo went on to state, "There’s plenty of women in this field that take this serious and take reporting football serious and actually do homework and study the game, get the statistics right, and get the news right. But with you, there’s so much emotion." Then Shilo wrapped up his ironically emotional rant by stating, "We don’t care what you think is gonna happen… For all the women that actually take the time to do their research and actually be real reporters, and real journalists, then that’s gonna make them look bad."

Shilo will only accept praise of his brother from media. Any criticism puts the credibility of the journalist in question. That’s ridiculous, especially based on the facts of Shedeur’s play.

Cabot didn’t take the bait and instead, took the high road in response to Shilo’s sandwich comment saying she believes she’s "an inspiration for lots of women and young girls that you can go out there and do a good job in man’s world."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Cabot commented further on Cleveland sports radio 92.3 The Fan saying, "And I know that there are so many women who have joined the football world, especially because of some of the things that I’ve been able to do over the years… I’m just happy that I have been able to help set the tone and open some doors in that way, and I know that will continue, and that’s just how I feel about that."

Shilo should do his brother a favor and use some discernment before he makes any more comments that inevitably will make Shedeur even more of a distraction and a talking point for the media than he already is. But, I wouldn’t count on it.