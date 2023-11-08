Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders admits he's not 'built' to coach in NFL, says money 'clouds love and passion' for football

Sanders is in his first year with Colorado

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Although the last few weeks have been a struggle for Deion Sanders and his Colorado squad, it's no question he put the Buffaloes back on the map.

After leading Jackson State to back-to-back SWAC championship games, he bolted for Colorado last year, and plenty doubted what he could do.

Well, in his first game, he beat TCU, who played in last year's national championship, on the road, en route to a 3-0 start.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Deion Sanders runs on to the field

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on the field before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.  (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Colorado, though, has lost five of its last six games, so the magic has lost a bit of its luster — although their four wins are much more than their lone one was last season.

Sanders' has achieved several of his coaching goals — but he says going to the NFL isn't one of them.

In fact, in speaking with Dan Patrick, he admitted that doesn't think he'd have much success coaching in the pros.

"I don't think I'm built for the NFL," he said.

Sanders seemed to hint that it's easier to coach players who aren't making a whole lot of money.

Deion Sanders coaches against UCLA

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California.  (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

3 BIG TEN SCHOOLS SHARED MICHIGAN SIGNALS AHEAD OF LAST YEAR'S CONFERENCE TITLE GAME: REPORT

"I appreciate the game so much, and I respect the game so much for what the game has consistently done for me for a multitude of years that when I see a guy getting paid millions of dollars, and he has no respect for the game and does not want to excel and exceed expectations in the game, I'm going to have a true problem," Sanders continued.

"I'm the kind of coach that would go out there with 53 [players] and come back after halftime with about 32. I can't do it. I'm too brutally honest, and I want to win that much. I need everybody that respects the game. Oftentimes, money clouds that judgment. It's happening in college football — money clouds that love and passion for the game."

Sanders, though, was tested about if he were to become a package deal with his sons, Shedeur and Shilo. In that aspect, he didn't necessarily decline.

Shedeur Sanders walks out

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes walks out to the field before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Folsom Field on October 13, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't know. I haven't thought about it. I'm trying to win a game — I haven't thought down the street that far. I haven't thought like that," he said.

Colorado hosts No. 21 Arizona this week, as they look to snap a three-game losing streak.