Defensive lineman Elvis Dumervil parts ways with agent after contract debacle with Broncos

Defensive lineman Elvis Dumervil has parted ways with his agent after a paperwork mix-up forced the Denver Broncos to waive him instead of signing him to an $8 million contract.

Dumervil and the Broncos had come to an agreement Friday for the defensive lineman to take a $4 million pay cut. But Dumervil's agent, Marty Magid, didn't fax the signed contract to the Broncos in time to meet Friday's 1:59 p.m. deadline and the Broncos cut Dumervil so they wouldn't be on the hook for the $12 million they owed him in the original contract.

Magid told USA Today that Dumervil contacted him Saturday to say he wanted to move in another direction.

"It's terrible, but he said he knows what happened and why it happened," Magid told the newspaper.