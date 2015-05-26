Defending champion Inbee Park, Becky Morgan share 1st-round lead in World Ladies Championship

Defending champion Inbee Park of South Korea and Becky Morgan of Wales shared the first-round lead at 4-under 69 on Thursday in the Ladies European Tour's World Ladies Championship.

The second-ranked Park eagled the par-5 18th and had four birdies and two bogeys on Mission Hills' Blackstone Course. She won the HSBC Women's Champions on Sunday in Singapore for her 13th LPGA Tour title.

"I didn't have as many opportunities as I would have liked. The iron shots were a bit off today," Park said. "The key to this golf course is making birdies on the par 5s."

Norway's Suzann Pettersen, the 2013 winner, was tied for 14th after a 73.