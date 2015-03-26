Defenceman Carl Gunnarsson re-signs with Maple Leafs for two years

TORONTO - Swedish defenceman Carl Gunnarsson has re-signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs on a two-year contract, the club announced Tuesday.

The restricted free agent had 20 points on four goals, 16 assists in 68 games last season to go with 14 penalty minutes.

The six-foot-two, 196-pound blue-liner was Toronto's sixth choice (189th overall) in the 2007 draft. He's registered seven goals, 28 assists in 111 career games with the Leafs.

Gunnarsson won a silver medal with Sweden at this year's IIHF World Championship.