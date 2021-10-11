Expand / Collapse search
Danica Patrick competes in Boston Marathon: 'I can die after October 11'

Running the Boston Marathon was something to cross off her bucket list

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Danica Patrick was among the runners who participated in the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Patrick took part in the 26.2-mile race to raise money for the Light Foundation, which was started by former New England Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light and his wife, Susie. The Light Foundation was founded to "help young people develop the skills, values, and mindset they need to create a meaningful and productive future," according to its website.

Danica Patrick talks to drivers on the grid during practice for the Inaugural Superstar Racing Experience Event at Stafford Motor Speedway on June 12, 2021 in Stafford Springs, Connecticut.

Danica Patrick talks to drivers on the grid during practice for the Inaugural Superstar Racing Experience Event at Stafford Motor Speedway on June 12, 2021 in Stafford Springs, Connecticut. (Photo by Elsa/SRX via Getty Images)

The former NASCAR and IndyCar drive explained running the marathon was something to cross off her bucket list.

"I have always wanted to run a marathon. From being a kid when I was still living with my parents, running with my mom in the mornings and that being really my only form of a workout. Fast forward many years later, it’s one of those things where I thought to myself for so long, ‘I just want to run a marathon someday. Before I die, I want to run a marathon.’ It’s a really big physical and mental challenge, and I like challenges. It’s my only bucket list item, so here we go. I can die after October 11," she told Boston.com last week.

FILE - In this May 20, 2018, file photo, Danica Patrick waits during qualifications for the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. 

FILE - In this May 20, 2018, file photo, Danica Patrick waits during qualifications for the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis.  (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

KENYAN KIPRUTO WINS PANDEMIC-DELAYED 125TH BOSTON MARATHON

Patrick posted photos of her preparation leading up to the marathon.

On Monday, as other racers crossed the finish line, social media photos Patrick was still on the course.

Danica Patrick attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on April 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Danica Patrick attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on April 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Last year’s marathon was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

