Danica Patrick competes in Boston Marathon: 'I can die after October 11'

Danica Patrick was among the runners who participated in the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Patrick took part in the 26.2-mile race to raise money for the Light Foundation, which was started by former New England Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light and his wife, Susie. The Light Foundation was founded to "help young people develop the skills, values, and mindset they need to create a meaningful and productive future," according to its website.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The former NASCAR and IndyCar drive explained running the marathon was something to cross off her bucket list.

"I have always wanted to run a marathon. From being a kid when I was still living with my parents, running with my mom in the mornings and that being really my only form of a workout. Fast forward many years later, it’s one of those things where I thought to myself for so long, ‘I just want to run a marathon someday. Before I die, I want to run a marathon.’ It’s a really big physical and mental challenge, and I like challenges. It’s my only bucket list item, so here we go. I can die after October 11," she told Boston.com last week.

KENYAN KIPRUTO WINS PANDEMIC-DELAYED 125TH BOSTON MARATHON

Patrick posted photos of her preparation leading up to the marathon.

On Monday, as other racers crossed the finish line, social media photos Patrick was still on the course.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year’s marathon was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.