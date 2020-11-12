Expand / Collapse search
Pro cyclist receives 9-month ban for causing crash that left fellow rider in coma

Dylan Groenewegen will not be able to ride again until May 7

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A professional cyclist was banned from competition for nine months for causing a crash in the summer's Tour de Poland that left a fellow competitor in a coma.

Dylan Groenewegen will not be able to ride again until May 7, the International Cycling Union ruled Wednesday. He will miss one-day classic races plus week-long races, including Paris-Nice, during the spring.

“The rider collaborated with the investigation and accepted to serve a period of suspension until 7 May 2021, corresponding to a period of 9 months from the date of the incident. The rider also accepted to take part in a number of events to the benefit of the cycling community,” the organization said in a press release.

Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen crashes to the ground as a bicycle is flying overhead in a major collision on the final stretch of the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne race in Katowice, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The crash began with Groenewegen colliding with another Dutchman sprinting for the win, Fabio Jakobsen, who was hospitalized in serious condition and put into an induced coma. Jakobsen was declared the winner of the opening stage and Groenewegen was disqualified. (AP Photo/Tomasz Markowski)

“The UCI emphasizes the importance of acting on any such incidents from a disciplinary point of view in a fair and consistent manner as well as continuously working on measures aimed at improving road safety.”

Groenewegen was participating in the Tour de Poland on Aug. 5 when he veered right in a sprint to the finish line. His move forced Fabio Jakobsen to crash into the roadside barriers.

Jakobsen’s injuries were treated while he was put into a medically induced coma. He needed reconstructive surgery on his face and jaw.

“The crash in the first stage of the Tour of Poland will forever be a black page in my career,” Groenewegen said in a statement through his race team. “I hope this has been a wise lesson for every sprinter. I follow the news of Fabio’s recovery very closely. I can only hope that one day he will return completely.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

