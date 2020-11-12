Pro cyclist receives 9-month ban for causing crash that left fellow rider in coma

A professional cyclist was banned from competition for nine months for causing a crash in the summer's Tour de Poland that left a fellow competitor in a coma.

Dylan Groenewegen will not be able to ride again until May 7, the International Cycling Union ruled Wednesday. He will miss one-day classic races plus week-long races, including Paris-Nice, during the spring.

“The rider collaborated with the investigation and accepted to serve a period of suspension until 7 May 2021, corresponding to a period of 9 months from the date of the incident. The rider also accepted to take part in a number of events to the benefit of the cycling community,” the organization said in a press release.

“The UCI emphasizes the importance of acting on any such incidents from a disciplinary point of view in a fair and consistent manner as well as continuously working on measures aimed at improving road safety.”

Groenewegen was participating in the Tour de Poland on Aug. 5 when he veered right in a sprint to the finish line. His move forced Fabio Jakobsen to crash into the roadside barriers.

Jakobsen’s injuries were treated while he was put into a medically induced coma. He needed reconstructive surgery on his face and jaw.

“The crash in the first stage of the Tour of Poland will forever be a black page in my career,” Groenewegen said in a statement through his race team. “I hope this has been a wise lesson for every sprinter. I follow the news of Fabio’s recovery very closely. I can only hope that one day he will return completely.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.