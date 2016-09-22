CWS hero Tyler Chadwick now QB at Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Tyler Chadwick, the Coastal Carolina second baseman who helped the Chants win the College World Series title, is working at quarterback as the injury riddled Chants prepare for Furman this week.

Coastal coach Joe Moglia announced Chadwick's addition Wednesday.

Chadwick spent four seasons on Coastal Carolina's baseball team and hit .310 last season as the Chants captured the national title. Chadwick was working as an offensive intern on the football team after graduating last year.

Chadwick was pressed into service because of injuries quarterback Chance Thrasher before the season and to starter Josh Stilley last week at Jacksonville State. Moglia said Stilley will likely miss the season with a knee injury.

Chadwick played quarterback at Marvin Ridge (North Carolina) High School.