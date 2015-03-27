CUP: Martinsville Notebook

KYLE PETTY TO BE HONORED – Kyle Petty, founder of the Victory Junction Gang Camp, will be among those honored Monday in New York City at a celebration spotlighting the late actor Paul Newman.

The benefit event will raise money for Newman’s Association of Hole in the Wall Camps charity. The N.C.-based Victory Junction Camp, started by the Petty racing family in honor of the late Adam Petty, is part of the Hole in the Walls Camps group.

“We are proud of our relationship with Hole in the Wall and Paul Newman,” Petty said. “His standards for a camp that desires to give chronically ill kids a place to ‘raise a little hell’ were exactly in line with what Adam had dreamed and why Victory Junction wanted to be part of the Hole in the Wall family.”

Among others expected to attend the event are Paul Simon, Elvis Costello, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon and Trisha Yearwood. The event will be hosted by Joanne Woodward, Newman’s widow.

A WALTRIP RUN TO NEW ORLEANS? – Michael Waltrip and his driver, Clint Bowyer, could be in New Orleans watching basketball Monday night.

Waltrip said Friday that Bowyer has offered tickets and travel for him if Kentucky and/or Kansas wind up in Monday’s NCAA championship game.

Waltrip is a Kentucky fan; Bowyer is on the Kansas side of the equation.

“Clint has said we’ll be there,” Waltrip said.

Mike Hembree is NASCAR Editor for SPEED.com and has been covering motorsports for 30 years. He is a six-time winner of the National Motorsports Press Association Writer of the Year Award.