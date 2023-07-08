Cubs' road win over Yankees snaps wild historic losing streak

The Chicago Cubs have been playing baseball for well over 100 years, and it took until July 7, 2023, for the organization to win a game in the Bronx.

The Cubs defeated the New York Yankees 3-0 Friday, earning the organization's first win at either Yankee Stadium.

Chicago had been 0-12 at both the old Yankee Stadium and the new ballpark, losing eight straight regular season games and four World Series games in the 1930s.

Former Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon returned to New York and threw eight scoreless innings, allowing just one hit on the night.

"Best Cub outing I think he’s had," Chicago manager David Ross said. "The secondary stuff he was landing at will. The mix was just really good."

Taillon was with the Yankees for two seasons before signing a four-year contract with the Cubs in the offseason.

"Credit to Taillon, who pitched well," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, according to ESPN. "He didn't throw a lot of sinkers tonight but mixed four-seam with his cutter and the breaking ball and then his slider. Like he does. He's a strike thrower. I thought he commanded the ball well and how he wanted to. Obviously, we've got to do better."

Taillon had allowed at least three earned runs in his previous five starts before his gem Friday night at Yankee Stadium .

"I just needed an outing like this, period," Taillon said. "I have a lot of love for those guys over there, so it’s not like I wanted to stick it to them. This wasn’t like any sort of revenge game or anything like that. ... But it does feel good on this stage in New York City to have a good night."

New York dropped its third straight game in Carlos Rodón’s Yankees debut. The lefty allowed four hits and two earned runs in 5⅓ innings.

"It’s nice to finally pitch in the pinstripes in Yankee Stadium," Rodón said, "but not the way I wanted to start."

New York defeated Chicago 6-3 Saturday, and the Cubs and Yankees will complete their three-game series Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report