Baltimore Orioles
Published

Orioles manager ejected up 14 runs: ‘My weirdest ejection of all-time’

It was the 12th ejection of Brandon Hyde's career

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Thursday's game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees was never close, with the Orioles putting up 12 runs in the first four innings en route to a 14-1 win. 

Despite the easy win, Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde did not stick around for the full nine innings, getting ejected in the eighth inning after arguing with plate umpire Dan Iassogna. 

Brandon Hyde stands in the dugout before a game against the Cubs

Baltimore Oriles manager Brandon Hyde, #18, stands in the dugout prior to a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 18, 2023 in Chicago. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Iassogna issued warnings to both benches after Yankees pitcher Wandy Peralta hit Orioles center fielder Colton Cowser to load the bases. 

YANKEES TV NETWORK PROVIDES UPDATE ON CAMERAMAN WHO WAS STRETCHERED OFF FIELD

"A weird situation – that’s my weirdest ejection of all-time," Hyde said. "First one up two touchdowns."

Hyde said he was coming out to ask why Peralta was not ejected. 

"If they were going to (issue) a warning, I just didn’t understand why they didn’t throw him out," Hyde said. "I was just going to ask that and I got ejected for coming out for that. I just didn’t know that was an ejectable offense."

Brandon Hyde talks to the umpire after being ejected

Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, right, talks to home plate umpire Dan Iassogna, left, after being ejected from a baseball game during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees Thursday, July 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

It was the 12th ejection of Hyde’s career and his third of the 2023 season.

Baltimore blew the game open in the third and fourth innings, scoring 12 runs on 11 hits while sending 21 batters to the plate. 

Infielder Gunnar Henderson has two home runs and five RBI’s in the first four innings as Baltimore moved to 51-35 on the season. 

"That was amazing," Hyde said. "He’s got so much power and to be able to go opposite field the way he did in the top of the first — spraying the ball around hard, really exciting young player with a ton of tools."

Luis Severino pitches against Baltimore

New York Yankees' Luis Severino pitches to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino was chased after 2.2 innings, allowing seven runs on 10 hits. 

Severino now has an ERA of 7.38 in 42.2 innings pitched in 2023. 

"Obviously, tonight’s just a bad night for us — no fun to go through, but part of it," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "We’ve got to obviously kind of dig deep and get Sevy to where he needs to be."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

