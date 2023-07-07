Orioles manager ejected up 14 runs: ‘My weirdest ejection of all-time’

Thursday's game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees was never close, with the Orioles putting up 12 runs in the first four innings en route to a 14-1 win.

Despite the easy win, Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde did not stick around for the full nine innings, getting ejected in the eighth inning after arguing with plate umpire Dan Iassogna.

Iassogna issued warnings to both benches after Yankees pitcher Wandy Peralta hit Orioles center fielder Colton Cowser to load the bases.

YANKEES TV NETWORK PROVIDES UPDATE ON CAMERAMAN WHO WAS STRETCHERED OFF FIELD

"A weird situation – that’s my weirdest ejection of all-time," Hyde said. "First one up two touchdowns."

Hyde said he was coming out to ask why Peralta was not ejected.

"If they were going to (issue) a warning, I just didn’t understand why they didn’t throw him out," Hyde said. "I was just going to ask that and I got ejected for coming out for that. I just didn’t know that was an ejectable offense."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was the 12th ejection of Hyde’s career and his third of the 2023 season .

Baltimore blew the game open in the third and fourth innings, scoring 12 runs on 11 hits while sending 21 batters to the plate.

Infielder Gunnar Henderson has two home runs and five RBI’s in the first four innings as Baltimore moved to 51-35 on the season.

"That was amazing," Hyde said. "He’s got so much power and to be able to go opposite field the way he did in the top of the first — spraying the ball around hard, really exciting young player with a ton of tools."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino was chased after 2.2 innings, allowing seven runs on 10 hits.

Severino now has an ERA of 7.38 in 42.2 innings pitched in 2023.

"Obviously, tonight’s just a bad night for us — no fun to go through, but part of it," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "We’ve got to obviously kind of dig deep and get Sevy to where he needs to be."

The Associated Press contributed to this report