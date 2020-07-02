Cubs' Jose Quintana has surgery after slicing finger open doing dishes at home

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jose Quintana needed surgery on his thumb after a freak accident at his home, the team announced Thursday.

Quintana, a left-handed pitcher, had surgery to repair a lacerated digital sensory nerve in his left thumb, but will be able to enter a throwing program in two weeks, the team said.

He got the cut while washing dishes at his home Saturday. The team said that the cut required five stitches and that he had microscopic surgery Thursday.

He’s likely to start the season on the injury list.

Quintana is entering the final year of his contract with the Cubs. He had a 4.68 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 32 starts for Chicago last season.

He was expected to have a spot in the Cubs’ rotation, but the injury will force Chicago to make a decision about who fills his spot. Chicago’s rotation includes Jon Lester, Yu Darvish, Kyle Hendricks and Tyler Chatwood. Alec Mills, Jharel Cotton and Ryan Tepera could be options to fill the spot.

The Cubs are entering a shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chicago, along with the other 29 teams in the league, will play 60 games in 66 days