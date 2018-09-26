Cubs' Hispanic Heritage Night marred by fan hurling racial slurs during bleacher brawl

A wild fracas in the Wrigley Field bleachers occurred Monday and video of the incident showed one brawler hurling anti-Latino racial slurs at another man -- all while the Chicago Cubs were hosting Hispanic Heritage Night.

About six people were involved in the ugly melee as other bystanders and security guards tried to break it up, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Videos of the brawl were posted to Twitter.

WARNING: VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

One video shows fans going after one another in the bleachers, with one man appearing to get punched in the face a few times. As others break up the scuffle, one man is heard yelling, “There’s no fighting in the bleachers!” multiple times.

In the second video, one of the men involved in the melee is heard screaming racial slurs at the man he was fighting. The man who was shouting the epithets then realizes he's being recorded and shouts at the person with the phone: “Don’t record me.”

As of early Wednesday, one of the videos had been seen more than 1 million times and the other had been viewed more than 500,000 times.

“We don’t know the nature of what caused the fight, but both parties were escorted out,” Cubs spokesman Julian Green told the Chicago Sun-Times, adding no one wanted to press charges and there were no serious injuries in the fight.

The Cubs “have zero tolerance against fighting and insensitive language and behavior…Both parties were informed by police and security that they are not welcomed back to the stadium for 2018,” Green said.