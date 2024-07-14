Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Cubs

Cubs' Christopher Morel faces criticism from ex-Cardinals All-Star over home run celebration

Morel hit 2 home runs against St Louis Cardinals

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Jim Edmonds, a former St. Louis Cardinals star, chided Chicago Cubs designated hitter Christopher Morel over his showboating after a home run on Sunday.

Morel hit two home runs against the Cardinals in the Cubs’ 8-3 win. The first came off of Mike Mikolas in the sixth inning and the second came off of Andrew Kettredge in the eighth inning. It was Morel’s eighth inning home run that appeared to irk Edmonds.

Christopher Morel celebrates a win

Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel celebrates an 8-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game on Sunday, July 14, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Christopher Morel rounds the bases

Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, July 14, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

"His celebration is a joke, I don’t mind saying it at all. I’ve never seen anything like it," Edmonds said on the Bally Sports broadcast. "I just don’t get it. You’re a .229 hitter in the big leagues, and you're running around like you're Barry Bonds."

Edmonds then had it out for the fan who caught the home run ball.

"He's also taking up plenty of room out there. …" he added.

Morel has 18 home runs on the season and the Cubs’ win took the team to 47-51 on the season, while the Cardinals fell to 50-46 as the league entered its All-Star break.

Jim Edmonds at an April 2024 ceremony

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Jim Edmonds stands on the field prior to the game between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in St. Louis. (Dilip Vishwanat/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Pete Crow-Armstrong also hit two dingers.

"It was fun to watch for sure," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said, via MLB.com. "We did a really nice job. We got down early, but swung the bats really well. A lot of just good swings, drove the ball really well. Pete had his best day in the big leagues and that was fun to watch."

Chicago enters the All-Star break 8.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central Division race.

St. Louis is 4.5 games behind the Brewers.

