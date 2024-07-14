Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Marlins

Marlins' Dane Myers fractures ankle in tantrum after ejection

Myers has played in 40 games for Marlins this season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Miami Marlins outfielder Dane Myers’ ejection in a game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday cost him more than just a few innings.

Myers kicked a clubhouse door after he was ejected from the game after an argument over a strike call with an umpire. He said he fractured his left ankle when he kicked the door.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dane Myers argues

Dane Myers of the Miami Marlins argues with home plate umpire Derek Thomas after being thrown out of the game during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 13, 2024, in Cincinnati. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

"It's tough (to control myself), but it's something you gotta do as a pro," he said Sunday, via Bally Sports Florida. "I think that's the last missing piece in my game, kind of being even-keeled, staying level-headed and not really letting the emotions take over and losing myself like I did."

It’s been an extremely difficult season for the Marlins after the team made the playoffs in 2023.

Miami picked up the win against Cincinnati on Sunday, 3-2. But the team is 33-63 at the All-Star break.

Dane Myers vs Red Sox

Dane Myers of the Miami Marlins looks on during the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Miami Marlins at Loan Depot Park on July 4, 2024, in Miami. (Chris Arjoon/Getty Images)

DODGERS' DUSTIN MAY OUT FOR SEASON AFTER SUFFERING BRUTAL ESOPHAGUS INJURY

Myers is in his second season with the Marlins. He was hitting .265 with a .759 OPS and two home runs in 40 games this season. He appeared in 22 games last season and hit .269 with a .644 OPS and one home run.

"He’s going to miss some time," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said, via MLB.com. "A fracture -- that’s never easy. It’s tough for him. There’s a lot of opportunity with Jazz getting a lot of infield play. [Myers] was going to get more playing time."

Dane Myers looks on

Dane Myers (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jesús Sánchez started in right field for the Marlins on Sunday. He was 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.