Marlins' Dane Myers fractures ankle in tantrum after ejection

Miami Marlins outfielder Dane Myers’ ejection in a game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday cost him more than just a few innings.

Myers kicked a clubhouse door after he was ejected from the game after an argument over a strike call with an umpire. He said he fractured his left ankle when he kicked the door.

"It's tough (to control myself), but it's something you gotta do as a pro," he said Sunday, via Bally Sports Florida. "I think that's the last missing piece in my game, kind of being even-keeled, staying level-headed and not really letting the emotions take over and losing myself like I did."

It’s been an extremely difficult season for the Marlins after the team made the playoffs in 2023.

Miami picked up the win against Cincinnati on Sunday, 3-2. But the team is 33-63 at the All-Star break.

Myers is in his second season with the Marlins. He was hitting .265 with a .759 OPS and two home runs in 40 games this season. He appeared in 22 games last season and hit .269 with a .644 OPS and one home run.

"He’s going to miss some time," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said, via MLB.com. "A fracture -- that’s never easy. It’s tough for him. There’s a lot of opportunity with Jazz getting a lot of infield play. [Myers] was going to get more playing time."

Jesús Sánchez started in right field for the Marlins on Sunday. He was 1-for-4 with a run scored.