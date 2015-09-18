Cromartie sits, but Geno back at Jets practice for first time since punch

New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie sat out practice for the second straight day, and quarterback Geno Smith was upgraded to limited for the first time since having his jaw broken by a punch from a teammate.

Cromartie, who sprained his left knee Sunday against Cleveland, has not been ruled out for New York's game at Indianapolis on Monday night. Coach Todd Bowles says the cornerback is "day to day, week to week."

Smith's participation in some team drills Thursday is a sign of progress, although he's still expected to miss the first four games.

Linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin (concussion) and cornerback Darrin Walls (hamstring) didn't practice. Guards James Carpenter (back) and Willie Colon (knee), running back Chris Ivory (groin) and safety Jaiquawn Jarrett (shoulder) were limited.