Cris Collinsworth's hoarse voice raises concern among NFL fans on social media

NFL fans who tuned in to watch the Dallas Cowboys take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first game of the regular season on Sunday night expressed concerns for Cris Collinsworth.

Collinsworth, the longtime NBC broadcaster, assumed his regular role as color commentator alongside Mike Tirico, to call the game for the first "Sunday Night Football" broadcast of 2022. However, it sounded like Collinsworth was sick.

His hoarse voice was on the mind of those watching the game. It was enough for Tirico and Collinsworth to address his health in the first quarter of the game.

"I feel great," Collinsworth said.

Tirico replied: "You feel fine, it’s just two games, three days, red eyes, a bunch of travel. My man’s playing hurt."

Still, Collinsworth was being talked about on social media.

The Buccaneers led the Cowboys at halftime 12-3. Both teams were having issues with their offensive lines as both teams have injuries to their personnel groups.

The Cowboys sacked Tom Brady twice in the first half even as they allowed him to go 11-for-16 for 160 yards. The team did lose Chris Godwin to a hamstring injury.

Both teams were trying to start the year off on the right foot.