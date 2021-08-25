Cris Carter doesn’t think LeBron has the ‘toughness’ to make it in NFL

LeBron could’ve played in the NFL. Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter scoffed at that idea, claiming James lacks "NFL toughness."

Carter recently discussed James’ NFL prospects during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. "Could he have been (Randy) Moss, could he have been (Terrell) Owens, could he have been Calvin Johnson?" Patrick asked.

Carter responded by questioning the toughness of not only James, who’s listed at 6’8, 250, but also Olympian Usain Bolt: "LeBron’s a tough guy in the NBA. I don’t know if he’s a tough guy in the NFL.

"If it was that easy, Usain Bolt would be playing somewhere (in the NFL). You know, all of a sudden, Dan, guys come up out the surface and they hit you, and they say things to you. …And most track athletes, they don’t have that type of temperament. And I would say NBA toughness is a different type of toughness and grit than what you need to play in the NFL."

If anyone knows about NFL toughness, it’s Carter. He was the first All-American receiver in Ohio State’s history, and he played in 234 NFL games and amassed nearly 14,000 yards and 130 touchdowns.