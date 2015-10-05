Cowboys VP: Hoping Dez Bryant, Randy Gregory return after bye week

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones joined "The G-Bag Nation" Monday on Dallas-Fort Worth 105.3 The Fan and revealed that the team is targeting the bye week as the return for receiver Dez Bryant and rookie defensive end Randy Gregory.

"We've got a time frame," Jones said of Bryant, who broke his right foot in Week one. "There's been no setback. We've continued to look at it. We've had another examination there at the end of the week last week and expect him to do a little more each week. And this week I still think he'll be a little limited in what we'll push him to do, and then the week after that we expect to start working him back in and have a real shot to play after the bye week."

Gregory sprained his right ankle in the same Week 1 victory over the New York Giants, and Jones stated the team is preparing him for a return after the bye.

"Still shooting for the bye week for him as well," Jones said. "We'll know a lot more here during the bye week. After the Patriot game, we'll have a couple weeks there to really get to work on these things and see if we can get them both heated up and ready to go for the Giants."

Injuries have cut through the Cowboys like a scythe through wheat at harvest time. With running back Lance Dunbar likely done for the season with an injured left knee and linebacker Sean Lee on the brink of missing a game due to concussion, the team will have to churn the roster.

"Obviously we had Christine Michael in here and think he's going to be able to step up here and play a role in the offense," said Jones. "We'll look around. Obviously Lance had a special set of skills that are hard to just go out there and replace. So, we do have good, healthy backs on the roster right now. And we just see what's available because we have roster moves. Rolando McClain and Greg Hardy back this week. So, there will be some changes."