Cowboys star's big performance in win leaves Jerry Jones impressed: 'A ballet'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens left his boss impressed with the performance he put on Monday night in a 33-16 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pickens, despite being benched with CeeDee Lamb for the opening drive, had nine catches for 144 yards and a 37-yard touchdown catch from Dak Prescott.

Jones touted Pickens when he spoke to reporters.

"Pickens was — I’ve never seen a performance like that. It was poetic the way that he was making those moves out there. It was like he was in an opera or something out there. A ballet," Jones said, via Pro Football Talk.

Dallas acquired Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason and, so far, he’s proven to be a boon for the offense. He has 58 catches for 908 yards and a career-high seven touchdown catches.

The Cowboys moved to 4-5-1 on the season. Jones was asked whether they were building momentum to make a push for the playoffs.

"You look at these numbers, they're daunting as we look ahead for a playoff [run,] but we don't want to look any farther past than this weekend with Philadelphia. …" Jones said, via the team’s website. "The bottom line is that I'm excited about playing Philadelphia, and it'll be a good out for the makeup of our team right now. I'm anxious to see the game."

The Cowboys are second in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles. The team is currently 10th in the playoff standings.