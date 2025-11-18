Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys star's big performance in win leaves Jerry Jones impressed: 'A ballet'

Pickens is having a breakout season with the Cowboys

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens left his boss impressed with the performance he put on Monday night in a 33-16 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pickens, despite being benched with CeeDee Lamb for the opening drive, had nine catches for 144 yards and a 37-yard touchdown catch from Dak Prescott.

George Pickens climbs on the goalpost pad

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates his touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

Jones touted Pickens when he spoke to reporters.

"Pickens was — I’ve never seen a performance like that. It was poetic the way that he was making those moves out there. It was like he was in an opera or something out there. A ballet," Jones said, via Pro Football Talk.

Dallas acquired Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason and, so far, he’s proven to be a boon for the offense. He has 58 catches for 908 yards and a career-high seven touchdown catches.

George Pickens celebrates a TD

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates his touchdown as Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives late during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

COWBOYS DOMINATE RAIDERS AFTER HONORING MARSHAWN KNEELAND IN FIRST GAME SINCE LINEBACKER'S TRAGIC DEATH

The Cowboys moved to 4-5-1 on the season. Jones was asked whether they were building momentum to make a push for the playoffs.

"You look at these numbers, they're daunting as we look ahead for a playoff [run,] but we don't want to look any farther past than this weekend with Philadelphia. …" Jones said, via the team’s website. "The bottom line is that I'm excited about playing Philadelphia, and it'll be a good out for the makeup of our team right now. I'm anxious to see the game."

Jerry Jones at a Cowboys-Ravens game

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

The Cowboys are second in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles. The team is currently 10th in the playoff standings.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

