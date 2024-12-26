Cowboys shut down star CeeDee Lamb for rest of season due to shoulder injury

CeeDee Lamb won’t be finishing the season with the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced he has been shut down due to a shoulder injury.

The team revealed the move Thursday, saying Lamb would not be available for the final two games to start the recovery process for a shoulder injury he’s been dealing with throughout the season.

"Additional examinations and scans this week on CeeDee Lamb’s shoulder have determined that his injury has now progressed to a point that he will be listed as ‘Out.’

"He will undergo a process of treatment and rehabilitation for his shoulder, is not currently expected to require surgery and is projected to make a full recovery."

Lamb was diagnosed with an AC joint strain in Week 9, but he played through it as Dallas continued to try to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Despite Dallas picking up a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, the Cowboys were eliminated from playoff contention.

So, with no playoffs in sight, the Cowboys want to make sure Lamb doesn’t injure himself further and start the process with a full recovery in mind for 2025.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed Lamb’s situation on 105.3 the Fan Tuesday.

"We will leave it up to the player," Jones said. It’s unknown what say Lamb had in this decision to be shut down for the rest of the year.

Lamb has discussed his injury this week, saying "my shoulder is out of whack" after beating the Bucs, 26-24.

"I’m just out there battling and doing what I gotta do," Lamb said.

Lamb, who the Cowboys signed to a contract extension in the offseason, had his fourth straight season with 1,110 or more yards after hauling in 101 receptions for 1,194 yards with six touchdowns in 15 games.

Lamb didn’t have Dak Prescott throwing to him all season because the franchise quarterback, who also received a contract extension in the offseason, sustained his own season-ending injury earlier this season against the Atlanta Falcons.

However, Lamb found some chemistry with Cooper Rush, Prescott’s backup, who took over as starter. The Cowboys won four of their last five games, but, at 7-8 with two games remaining, it isn’t enough to crack into the NFC playoff picture.

Lamb will continue on his rehab to get ready for 2025, when the Cowboys hope to see a different outcome.

