Cowboys rookie Sam Williams involved in car crash in Texas

Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a car crash in Plano, Texas, Thursday afternoon.

The Plano Police Department told Fox News Digital Williams was driving near Texas State Highway 121 and Preston Road when his vehicle struck another vehicle while attempting a left turn.

Both Williams and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police also said Williams may have been speeding before the crash.

Williams has played in a reserve role with the Cowboys this season after being selected in the second round out of Ole Miss in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound lineman has three sacks on the year with one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and 20 combined tackles over 13 games.

The Cowboys play the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles Christmas Eve. While both teams have clinched a spot in the playoffs, Philly can clinch the division title with a win over Dallas.

Williams' status for Saturday's crucial game is unknown.