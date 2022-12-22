Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys rookie Sam Williams involved in car crash in Texas

Police say speed may have been a factor in accident

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a car crash in Plano, Texas, Thursday afternoon. 

The Plano Police Department told Fox News Digital Williams was driving near Texas State Highway 121 and Preston Road when his vehicle struck another vehicle while attempting a left turn. 

Both Williams and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to a hospital for treatment. 

Sam Williams (54) of the Dallas Cowboys battles with Taylor Decker (68) of the Detroit Lions at AT and T Stadium Oct. 23, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Sam Williams (54) of the Dallas Cowboys battles with Taylor Decker (68) of the Detroit Lions at AT and T Stadium Oct. 23, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Police also said Williams may have been speeding before the crash. 

COWBOYS OWNER JERRY JONES CHANGES TUNE, SAYS ODDS OF SIGNING ODELL BECKHAM JR. ARE FADING

Williams has played in a reserve role with the Cowboys this season after being selected in the second round out of Ole Miss in the 2022 NFL Draft

Sam Williams of the Dallas Cowboys gets set against the Detroit Lions at AT and T Stadium Oct. 23, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Sam Williams of the Dallas Cowboys gets set against the Detroit Lions at AT and T Stadium Oct. 23, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound lineman has three sacks on the year with one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and 20 combined tackles over 13 games. 

EAGLES THANK JAGUARS FOR BEATING COWBOYS WITH CHEESESTEAKS FOR LUNCH

The Cowboys play the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles Christmas Eve. While both teams have clinched a spot in the playoffs, Philly can clinch the division title with a win over Dallas. 

Sam Williams of the Dallas Cowboys walks onto the field against the Washington Commanders at AT and T Stadium Oct. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Sam Williams of the Dallas Cowboys walks onto the field against the Washington Commanders at AT and T Stadium Oct. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Williams' status for Saturday's crucial game is unknown. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.