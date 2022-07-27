Cowboys owner Jerry Jones praises Mike McCarthy as the man that will 'lead this team to Super Bowl'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas Cowboys are long awaiting their first Super Bowl appearance since 1995 as they have not advanced even past the divisional round since that season.

When Jerry Jones fired Jason Garrett, it was a new slate. The team committed Mike McCarthy, who was fired by the Green Bay Packers, in 2020 with the two sides agreeing to a five-year deal.

The Cowboys failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and lost in the wild-card game to the Jimmy Garoppolo-led San Francisco 49ers. The game was underscored by a questionable decision on a Dak Prescott-designed run, which wasted too much clock and ended the game.

The roster is in place to make another playoff push, and Jones still believes that McCarthy can take the Cowboys to the promised land.

"I want to be real clear. He wouldn’t be sitting here today if I didn’t think he was the man to lead this team to a Super Bowl. He would not be, and I have choices. So that’s not meant to be insensitive to anybody. That’s a fact," Jones said.

The Cowboys won 12 games last year, and while Jones said he was happy with their record, "that's not enough."

Jones is not only saying that to look good in front of the media - the head coach said Jones himself has told him about his confidence in him.

"I obviously have the opportunity to meet with Jerry in the GM, the head coach realm, and our conversations are about partnership, direction, vision," McCarthy said. "But also I do have the opportunity to speak to Jerry as the owner to the head coach. ... I think it just really is in line with our conversations, and that’s really where my focus has always been is on this partnership."

The Cowboys have not made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since the 2006 and 2007 seasons, and with an NFC that is extremely top-heavy, especially their own division, surely it would be a failure if the Cowboys were unable to break that skid.

McCarthy is currently entering his third season of his contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report