Cowboys' legend Emmitt Smith 'not concerned' over Prescott stalemate: 'The Cowboys will get it done'

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith says fans shouldnt be “concerned” that quarterback Dak Prescott has yet to sign the contract solidifying his franchise tag.

The Hall of Famer told KRLD radio on Thursday that he’s not worried about Prescott holding out on the July 15 deadline and that it’s all just a part of the business.

"If you understand the business of leverage, when you have leverage then you try to set the rules," Smith said, according to CBS Sports. "And the only way you fight leverage is by establishing your ground, and I think at some point this stuff will subside and it's not that important right now."

Prescott reportedly declined to participate in the Cowboys’ offseason program last month until both sides agree to a long-term contract. The Cowboys are offering the two-time Pro Bowler somewhere around $31.4 million.

But Smith says the drama surrounding the contract negotiations aren’t worth the hype.

"Dak is not worried whether or not he's going to get signed," he said. "I'm not even concerned. I believe he will get it done. And I believe the Cowboys will get it done because we don't have room to be playing games or playing chicken."

Owner Jerry Jones voiced similar feelings last month prior to the draft when he told ESPN that the contract wasn’t on “a list of priorities” at the moment.

Smith attributed most of the media buzz around Prescott’s negotiations to lack of sports as a result of the pandemic.

"It's important to press people that need something to talk about because you don't have much to talk about because we don't have camps and minicamps and so forth," he said. "And now we're talking about pandemic left and right, 24-7, seven days a week, however you look at it. So you look for something [else] to discuss."