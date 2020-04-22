Jerry Jones says Cowboys not concerned with Dak Prescott contract: 'It's not in a list of priorities'

Dallas Cowboys’ owner and general manager Jerry Jones has got a lot on his plate right now with the NFL Draft just a day away and nailing down any type of contract with quarterback Dak Prescott is apparently “not in a list of priorities.”

Sources told ESPN that Prescott does not plan to participate in the Cowboys’ offseason program until both sides agree to a long-term contract, which will reportedly cost somewhere around $31.4 million after the team placed an exclusive franchise tag on him in March.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Tuesday that Prescott has been “a part of it as far as the communication with the coaches” but declined to go into the matter further.

But Jones doesn’t seem too concerned about reaching a deal at this very moment. Jones was unsure whether Prescott was going to sign his franchise tender.

"It's not in a list of priorities, as you could imagine, with everything that we all are dealing with, as well as what we're doing with the draft," Jones said, according to ESPN. “So I don't have a time frame, but I'm not concerned about that at all as to any of those issues. And again, no surprises here; no surprises on the amount that the franchise counts against the [cap]; no surprise that we're sitting here, relative to where we are, without a long-term agreement.”

The Cowboys have reportedly been shopping quarterbacks in the days leading up to the draft, but Executive Vice President Stephen Jones says it has nothing to do with Prescott’s standing as starting QB.

“At the end of the day I don't think us drafting a quarterback has anything to do with Dak," he told ESPN. "He's our starting quarterback. Obviously he's franchised and our bigger goal is to get him signed long term, and we think we can do that."

Prescott was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year when he led the Cowboys on a franchise-record 11-game winning streak that vaulted them to the top seed in the NFC before losing to Green Bay in the divisional round.

Dallas made the playoffs again in 2018, with Prescott getting his first wild-card win, before missing the postseason again last year amid high expectations. The Cowboys didn't renew coach Jason Garrett's contract this season after a disappointing run and hired Mike McCarthy.

With the NFL's offseason being altered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Cowboys could have more opportunity to get a long-term deal with Prescott before he misses valuable time working with a mostly new coaching staff.

The sides have until July 15 to get a deal done, but even with extra time to preserve a full offseason, the Cowboys hope to get an agreement much sooner.

