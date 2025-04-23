Cowboys' Jerry Jones reveals he's been working on 'substantive trades'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones teased on Tuesday that he’s been working on "two pretty substantive trades" ahead of the NFL Draft this week.

Jones didn’t go beyond that during his pre-draft press conference. Dallas has 10 selections over the course of the seven rounds. The Cowboys’ failure to make any major moves in its recent offseasons have been a source of consternation for fans.

"We’re looking at two things that could happen before or after the draft," he said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Two pretty substantive trades. Been working on today."

The Cowboys passed on signing Derrick Henry in last year’s offseason. The veteran running back then signed with the Baltimore Ravens and turned out to have an incredible year.

This year, the team added linebacker Kenneth Murray, running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, cornerback Kaiir Elam and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas. The team also traded for quarterback Joe Milton from the New England Patriots.

All the moves Dallas made were pieces to bolster their respective positions. But it’s unclear how much real excitement the deals have brought.

The Cowboys have also been focused on working with linebacker Micah Parsons on a contract extension. Dallas executive Stephen Jones shed some light on the negotiations.

"Believe me, if we could sign Micah to a number we wanted to sign him to, we'd do it right now," he said, via ESPN. "But right now there's a difference in what we feel like is the right number and what he feels like is the right number."

Parsons has been in the Cowboys’ voluntary offseason program. He told reporters at a charity event he hopes getting started early in the offseason will contribute to early success in the regular season.

Dallas finished 7-10 last season.