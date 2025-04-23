Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Jerry Jones reveals he's been working on 'substantive trades'

Cowboys were hit with the injury bug last season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Michael Irvin says if the Dallas Cowboys’ draft plan will work this year | Speak Video

Michael Irvin says if the Dallas Cowboys’ draft plan will work this year | Speak

Michael Irvin breaks down the Dallas Cowboys’ draft strategy and shares whether he believes it will pay off this season.

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones teased on Tuesday that he’s been working on "two pretty substantive trades" ahead of the NFL Draft this week.

Jones didn’t go beyond that during his pre-draft press conference. Dallas has 10 selections over the course of the seven rounds. The Cowboys’ failure to make any major moves in its recent offseasons have been a source of consternation for fans.

Jerry Jones at NFL Honors

Jerry Jones on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, Feb. 6, 2025. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

"We’re looking at two things that could happen before or after the draft," he said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Two pretty substantive trades. Been working on today."

The Cowboys passed on signing Derrick Henry in last year’s offseason. The veteran running back then signed with the Baltimore Ravens and turned out to have an incredible year. 

This year, the team added linebacker Kenneth Murray, running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, cornerback Kaiir Elam and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas. The team also traded for quarterback Joe Milton from the New England Patriots.

Jerry Jones talks to reporters

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star in Frisco, Texas, Jan. 27, 2025. (Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

All the moves Dallas made were pieces to bolster their respective positions. But it’s unclear how much real excitement the deals have brought.

The Cowboys have also been focused on working with linebacker Micah Parsons on a contract extension. Dallas executive Stephen Jones shed some light on the negotiations.

"Believe me, if we could sign Micah to a number we wanted to sign him to, we'd do it right now," he said, via ESPN. "But right now there's a difference in what we feel like is the right number and what he feels like is the right number."

Parsons has been in the Cowboys’ voluntary offseason program. He told reporters at a charity event he hopes getting started early in the offseason will contribute to early success in the regular season.

Micah Parsons looks on

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Dec. 29, 2024. (Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

Dallas finished 7-10 last season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.