USA vs. Paraguay: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

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The United States and Paraguay meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Friday, June 12, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, CA.

The USMNT, ranked 16th by FIFA, are appearing at their 17th World Cup as the tournament's host nation, with their best finish a third-place run in 1930. Paraguay enter Group D ranked 41st by FIFA, appearing at their ninth World Cup, with their best finish a quarterfinal run in 2010.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch United States vs. Paraguay

When: Friday, June 12, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Friday, June 12, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET Where: Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, CA TV: FOX

FOX Stream: Watch free on Tubi

USA vs Paraguay Odds

USMNT World Cup Schedule

Paraguay World Cup Schedule

Learn more about the United States vs. Paraguay and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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