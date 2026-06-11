Why These 5 Players Will Be Essential For USA's World Cup Hopes

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If the United States men’s national team is to make a long run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a lot will have to go right. That starts with the team’s key players, many of whom will be playing in their second World Cup.

Of course, all 26 players who step onto the field for any team at the World Cup are important, but with this U.S. team, there are a few players who are essential to head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

There are simply no replacements for any of these players. Should any of them not be able to go, Pochettino will either completely change how the team plays or they'll struggle with replacements who are limited in their ability to fill the roles. Let's identify five who'll be indispensable.

Age: 27

Club: AFC Bournemouth (English Premier League)

All throughout the cycle leading to the 2022 World Cup, many questions surrounding the U.S. team involved midfielder Tyler Adams. Who was his backup, and how could the team play without him? Four years later, the same questions persist. Many were hoping Johnny Cardoso would be that pick, but he is injured and never comfortably fit into the role even when healthy. Pochettino controversially elected not to bring Tanner Tessmann or Aidan Morris, who were potential options.

Adams has struggled with injuries over the years and the team has never looked comfortable when he is not on the field. His absence was particularly noticeable in March when the U.S. team struggled to contain Belgium and Portugal.

While Adams is no longer the team’s captain, as he was at the 2022 World Cup, he is the most indispensable player. There is no clear backup for him on this roster, or even in the entire player pool. When Adams is playing at his best, he helps cover up a lot of the team’s weaknesses. He can cover ground in transitional defending. He can help shield the backline.

If the U.S. team is to go on a run and advance in the knockouts, Adams is essential. He must stay healthy, and he must avoid cards. If he is not on the field, the team is in trouble.

Age: 26

Club: Crystal Palace (English Premier League)

After Adams, Chris Richards is the next most important player on the U.S. team. Central defense is a weakness for the U.S. team, and it is a problem that has been building for years. Over the past six years, youth national teams have not produced many top players in this position. The U.S. team had to use two over-age central defenders at the 2024 Olympics because few quality U-23 players existed. It is also a reason why Tim Ream, at age 38, is still a starter.

But Richards has been a rare bright spot amongst the player pool in the middle of the backline. His club career with Crystal Palace has been very successful in recent years. He won the FA Cup in 2025. In May, he saw Crystal Palace lift the Conference League title. While he did not play in the final due to injury, he was important throughout the campaign.

Richards missed the 2022 World Cup due to a hamstring injury and various injuries have forced him to miss long stretches over the years. Right now, he is currently trying to recover from an ankle injury in time for the opening game, although he stated on Wednesday that he is good to go. It is the same injury that forced him out of the Conference League final.

The gap between Richards and the next best central defender on the team is wide. It is a position where ambitious teams cannot afford to be weak. For Pochettino, Richards needs to be at or near full fitness for the duration of the tournament.

Age: 27

Club: AC Milan (Italian Serie A)

The Hershey, Pennsylvania, native is the most accomplished American player of all time at the club level, and he has scored many important goals over the years for the national team. He is the U.S. team’s most feared attacking player and is the offensive key to a run into the knockout rounds. When Pulisic is playing well, he elevates the rest of his teammates around him. Opposing teams must focus more on defending him, which opens space for others.

A big issue surrounding the national team throughout 2026 was Pulisic’s scoring drought. It was not until the 3-2 friendly win over Senegal on May 31 when Pulisic finally found the back of the net this calendar year for either club or country. The hope amongst the team is that with his slump over, the goals and assists will come in droves.

Age: 28

Club: Fulham (English Premier League)

Whenever healthy, Robinson has been among the best left backs in the Premier League with Fulham. In recent years, there has been a lot of concern about whether Robinson would be ready for this tournament as an injury to his right knee limited him at the end of the 2024-25 season and a subsequent surgery failed to have him back on the field for the start of the 2025-26 campaign. It was not until December when he returned for the Cottagers. When he played for the U.S. team in March, it was his first international appearance since 2024. He was sorely missed.

Robinson is an elite fullback in the modern game. He is fast, he can cover a lot of ground over 90 minutes, he is effective on both sides of the ball, and he reads the game so well that he is rarely out of position.

Robinson is irreplaceable for Pochettino. When he is not on the field, the U.S. must play in a different way tactically with multiple players filling roles Robinson can normally do by himself. Fortunately for the U.S. team, Robinson looks ready to go for the World Cup and his goal against Germany on Saturday was one of the best goals the team has scored in years.

Age: 27

Club: Juventus (Italian Serie A)

Weston McKennie is by far the most versatile player in the entire U.S. player pool where he can play across the midfield, either fullback position or either wing position. Throughout the 2025-26 season with Juventus, McKennie featured in many different roles and was one of the team’s best players. It was the final year of his contract and for stretches, it seemed as if Juventus was simply going to let him go. Ultimately, the front office decided he was simply too good and too unique to let leave. In March, McKennie signed a lucrative new contract to remain in Turin.

Pochettino seems to be arriving at a similar conclusion with McKennie. It is very hard to find someone else in the U.S. player pool who has as wide a variety of skillsets. At his best, he can score, create, win duels, defend and thrive in games that become intense and physical.

The concern is that McKennie has not always been at his best. The Texas native is often a bellwether for the team. When he plays well, the U.S. team plays well. When he doesn’t, such as at the 2024 Copa América or the 2025 Nations League finals, the team doesn’t.

Pochettino has reasons to be optimistic for McKennie at this World Cup. He is coming off a strong season with Juventus and McKennie often raises his level on the biggest stages, such as the 2022 World Cup.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX and FS1 with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps. The USMNT's opening game vs. Paraguay will be streaming free on Tubi.