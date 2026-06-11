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Raul Jimenez finally has his star moment in a World Cup for Mexico.

The 35-year-old striker burst into tears after scoring El Tri's second goal against South Africa as Mexico opened the 2026 World Cup with a 2-0 win.

It was the first World Cup goal for Jiménez, who suffered a skull fracture while playing forWolverhamptonn on Nov. 29, 2020 and had to undergo lifesaving surgery.

Within two weeks, Jiménez was back at training. He fully recovered several months later, but the injury forced him to wear protective headgear for the rest of his career.

Jiménez has suffered other injuries and dips in form in the years since, including a poor 2022 World Cup. He failed to score as Mexico failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 1978.

His biggest moment for Mexico may have been a bicycle kick in a victory against Panama in qualifying for the 2014 World Cup, which was honored as the CONCACAF goal of the year. He was a reserve player for El Tri during that tournament in Brazil.

"I read an interview where he said this has to be his World Cup," Mexico coach Javier Aguirre said. "I think he got off to a flying start. He had always been in someone else’s shadow, but today he is a starter for this team — and he has truly earned it."

In March, Jiménez lost his biggest supporter when his father, Raúl Jiménez Vega, died at 62. Jiménez wept after scoriFulham Fulham on March 21 aBurnleyBurnley.

"On top of that, he was dealing with a personal situation that may have given him extra motivation," Aguirre said. "And he even scored a goal. It was a perfect day for him."

Reporting by the Associated Press.