Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

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Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Friday, June 12, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Toronto Stadium.

Canada, ranked 30th by FIFA, are appearing at their third World Cup, having never advanced past the group stage. Bosnia and Herzegovina enter Group B ranked 64th by FIFA, returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2014, when they were eliminated in the group stage.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

When: Friday, June 12, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Friday, June 12, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET Where: Toronto Stadium, Toronto, ON

Toronto Stadium, Toronto, ON TV: FOX

FOX Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Odds

Canada World Cup Schedule

Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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