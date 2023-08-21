Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Jerry Jones backs Dak Prescott amid pursuit to get back to Super Bowl: 'We have a quarterback'

Prescott is entering his 8th year with the Cowboys

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appears to have all the confidence in the world in quarterback Dak Prescott as the star player prepares for his eighth season under center.

Jones expressed confidence in Prescott in the latest "Football Morning in America" column by NFL reporter Peter King.

Dak Prescott in 2019 preseason

Quarterback Dak Prescott and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug during pregame warmups prior to the start of a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium Aug. 10, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

"I know how hard it is to win [a Super Bowl]," Jones said. "You shouldn’t give up the ghost because you fall short in a highly competitive league. Just because we haven’t won it in so long doesn’t make what we’ve done meaningless. 

"And I think this year we’re in better position to win it than we have been in years. We have the team, and we have the quarterback."

Jones added that he felt good about Prescott having the ability to lead Dallas back to the Super Bowl, which the team hasn't reached since the 1995 season. The Cowboys haven’t reached the NFC championship game either since then.

Dak Prescott in 2023 preseason

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys cheers teammates on before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field Aug. 19, 2023, in Seattle. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

"Very much. Very much," the billionaire NFL team owner added. "We’re relying on him, and I feel very good about that. His preparation, his presence, how the team responds to him. I believe he will get us there."

The 2016 fourth-round pick took over for Tony Romo during that season and hasn’t looked back.

He has 24,943 passing yards and 166 touchdown passes since then. Last season, in 12 games, he threw for 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns and an NFL-high 15 interceptions.

Dak Prescott throws at training camp

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass during the team's training camp at Marriott Residence Inn at River Ridge Aug. 15, 2023, in Oxnard, Calif. (Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He’s 2-4 in six playoff starts.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.