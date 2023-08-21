Bengals' Joe Mixon avoids specific reporters upon return to training camp

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Mixon declined Sunday to talk about the result of the aggravated menacing case at training camp after he was found not guilty of the charge and added that he would only speak to specific outlets.

Mixon said he wasn’t going to speak to reporters about the case and specifically pointed to those from Sports Illustrated, The Cincinnati Enquirer, Pro Football Network and ESPN. Pro Football Talk noted the specific reporters – Ben Baby, Kelsey Conway, James Rapien and Jay Morrison. Mixon called their behavior "disrespectful" but didn’t elaborate.

Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, then explained on X – the company formerly known as Twitter, "You know exactly why we don’t talk to you. You consistently look for the negative and always are putting the players down," Schaffer wrote in response to Baby’s post.

"We have given you ample chances to correct the situation and you refuse. You made your bed now sleep in it. Don’t tweet to people that you don’t know why."

On Thursday, Mixon was found not guilty of aggravated menacing stemming from a traffic dispute in January. Hamilton County, Ohio, Municipal Court Judge Gwen Bender acquitted Mixon of the charge after a four-day bench trial.

"Joe has been a top level running back with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and he has been an even better teammate enjoying real popularity among his peers," the Bengals said in a statement Thursday.

"During the past seven years, Joe has been active with the community, and his constant smile and energy have made him a favorite among thousands of fans. The organization is pleased that this matter is now behind everyone, and we look forward to an exciting season with Joe being an important part of the football team."

Mixon could be facing another issue in relation to a separate incident in March.

Mixon’s sister and her boyfriend were indicted after shots were fired from the running back’s property at some neighborhood teenagers. Mixon was named in a lawsuit filed by the parents of a 16-year-old who was shot and wounded in the foot. Mixon is accused of being negligent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.