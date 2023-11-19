Cowboys' DaRon Bland ties NFL record with another pick 6 in win over Panthers

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland made an insane pick six on Sunday that tied an NFL record for the most in a single season on the way to helping his team to a 33-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The Cowboys are now 7-3 on the season while the Carolina Panthers own the league’s worst record at 1-9.

Early in the fourth quarter, Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young dropped back to pass and was looking for fellow rookie Jonathan Mingo for a short completion. But Bland was in Mingo’s pocket and saw the ball coming the whole way.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bland reached his hands out and caught the ball while tumbling to the ground. Since Mingo never touched him, Bland had the awareness to get back on his feet and sprint to the end zone for 30 yards.

Bland now has four pick-sixes on the season, tying the single-season record that three other players have achieved: Ken Houston (1971), Jim Kearney (1972) and Eric Allen (1993).

ROB GRONKOWSKI CALLS OUT STEFON, TREVON DIGGS AFTER CRYPTIC POST: ‘JUST SUCK IT UP’

But Bland’s pick six wasn’t the only scoring in this game as quarterback Dak Prescott had a very efficient game.

Prescott threw two more touchdowns after a monster week against the New York Giants, finding rookie tight end Luke Schoonmaker for the first touchdown of the game. He later found his top target, CeeDee Lamb, in the back left of the end zone.

Lamb had just 38 yards on six catches while Prescott went 25-for-38 for 189 yards.

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard finally found the end zone, too, cashing in on a hard run for his first score since Week 1. Pollard had 12 carries for 61 yards while catching four of Prescott’s passes for 19 yards.

On the Panthers’ sideline, Young was 16-for-29 with one touchdown and one interception. His one touchdown was a good design to get tight end Tommy Tremble open for a four-yard score.

But the Cowboys’ defense made it hard for Young all day in the pocket, collecting seven sacks, with Micah Parsons getting 2.5 of them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas is now in clear position to earn a spot in the NFC playoff bracket through 10 games while Carolina tries to get on the right track with their new quarterback.