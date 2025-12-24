Cowboys center Cooper Beebe accuses Chargers of making him look racist in controversial post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman took exception to the Los Angeles Chargers’ social media team following a controversial post involving him.

Cooper Beebe, the Cowboys’ starting center, called out the Chargers after Sunday’s loss at AT&T Stadium for bleeping out a call he made on the line, which he believed made him look "racist" to football fans.

Beebe was pointing at Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley and making a call on the line, likely to help his teammates recognize who to block. But the Chargers’ social team, a creative bunch, took it too far for Beebe.

"Literally Said Hole R? That’s our call vs Abby front," Beebe said. "Imagine bleeping out what I said to make me seem racist. You guys are POS @chargers," Beebe quote tweeted the Chargers’ video.

The Chargers captioned their post "lol instant karma" after Henley asked Beebe if he called him a name. Then, Beebe was called for a false start, which Henley believed was instant karma, hence the caption.

Since Beebe’s post went viral, the post and the Chargers’ original video have been deleted from X.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Chargers for comment.

Tensions are high for every team this time of year, whether it’s a team like the Chargers in the middle of a playoff push or the Cowboys hoping to finish strong despite little chance at winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

With their win over the Cowboys and the Indianapolis Colts’ loss on Monday night to the San Francisco 49ers, the Chargers have clinched a playoff berth with a chance at winning the AFC West considering their Week 18 regular-season finale is against the Denver Broncos.

However, the Broncos could win the division if they win on Christmas Day against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cowboys are eliminated after going 6-8-1 to date. They also play on Christmas Day against the Washington Commanders, and quarterback Dak Prescott and company hope to finish the season strong.

Beebe is in his second year with the Cowboys as their full-time center. He was drafted in the third round (73rd overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Kansas State.

