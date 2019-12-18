Dallas Cowboys add former Super Bowl MVP to boost injury-riddled defense

The Dallas Cowboys signed a former Super Bowl MVP on Tuesday as injuries have decimated the team’s linebacker unit.

Malcolm Smith, who won Super Bowl MVP as a member of the Seattle Seahawks during the 2013 season, will join the Cowboys. He had only appeared in two games this season for the Jacksonville Jaguars and was cut by the team in November.

Dallas lost rookie linebacker Luke Gifford to a broken arm, which he suffered Sunday in a game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys have already been without second-year linebacker Leighton Vander Esch because of a neck injury. Joe Thomas is also battling an injured knee and Sean Lee has shown up on the team’s injury report with a pectoral injury.

Smith, 30, has bounced around the league after the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. He’s played for the Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers along with the Jaguars.

In 102 career games, Smith has recorded 393 total tackles, six sacks and four interceptions.

Dallas needs all the help it can get in the final two games of the season. The Cowboys are clinging to first place in the NFC East with a 7-7 record, but the Philadelphia Eagles are just slightly behind them having lost to them earlier in the season.

The two teams play each other in a pivotal matchup Sunday.