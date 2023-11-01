Corey Seager named 2023 World Series MVP after heroic Fall Classic performance

Texas Rangers veteran shortstop Corey Seager has been named the 2023 World Series after he helped lead his team over the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games.

The Rangers took down the D-Backs in Game 5 on Tuesday night, 5-0, where Arizona's starter Zac Gallen had a no-hitter going through six innings.

But who else to break it up than Seager in the top of the seventh inning, hitting a single that would lead to a Mitch Garver RBI single to score him for the first run of the game for either team.

It's how Seager has been all series long: Getting hits in the right moments to elevate his team.

That began in the bottom of the ninth with one out and a runner on base in Game 1 back in Texas. The Rangers were down 5-3, and Seager absolutely launched a pitch from Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald into the right field seats to tie the game.

RANGERS WIN WORLD SERIES FOR FIRST TIME IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

Adolis García would walk it off with a homer of his own in the 11th, giving Texas its first win on the road to their first World Series title in franchise history.

But Seager has been in this position before, winning it all with the Los Angeles Dodgers during the shortened 2020 season. He was named World Series MVP then, hitting .400/.556/.700 in the six-game series with two homers and five RBI.

In this series, Seager went 6-for-21 with all of his hits at one point being home runs, totaling three over the five games. He had six runs scored and six RBI as well. Seager went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in the Game 5 victory.

Seager's World Series MVP trophy also puts him next to one of the players synonymous with postseason baseball in MLB history. The only two-time World Series MVP position player was Reggie Jackson, famously known as "Mr. October," who secured it in 1973 with the Oakland Athletics and the 1977 New York Yankees.

Seager's just the fourth player ever to win two World Series MVP trophies. Pitchers Sandy Koufax and Bob Gison have multiple MVP trophies for the Fall Classic as well.

For the entire postseason, beginning with the Rangers’ victory over the Tampa Bay Rays up to now, Seager had a .318 average with a .451 on-base percentage and 1.133 OPS along with six home runs, 18 runs scored 12 RBI in 66 at-bats.