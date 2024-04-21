Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar

Corey LaJoie crosses start-finish line on his side as he gets caught up in last-lap Talladega crash

Tyler Reddick avoided carnage to win Geico 500

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Corey LaJoie was caught up in a last-lap crash at Talladega Superspeedway that saw Tyler Reddick avoid the chaos to pick up his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the 2024 season.

The chain-reaction crash started as Michael McDowell tried to block Brad Keselowski from taking first place at the Geico 500. He came down to block Keselowski and got into the nose of the No. 6, turned sideways and spun out into the wall.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Josh Berry upended with Corey LaJoie

Josh Berry of No. 4 Stewart Haas Racing Overstock.com Ford, Ryan Preece of the No. 41 Stewart Haas Racing United Rentals Ford, and Corey LaJoie of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Gainbridge Chevrolet wreck on the last lap of the Geico 500 on April 21, 2024, at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. (Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Several cars involved in a serious accident

Somehow, Tyler Reddick was able to escape this mess and win the race. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Several cars, including LaJoie’s, got caught up in the wreck. Somehow, LaJoie’s No. 7 got underneath the No. 4 of Josh Berry and turned sideways onto the wall. LaJoie’s momentum carried him through the start-finish line as he finally got right side up.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

LaJoie told reporters, "Today, I was the one upside down."

"I did a full rotation. So, I did left side on the ground for a bit. Then it kind of stopped. Then it flipped over, hit the roof and then landed on all fours," he explained after the race. "And the all-four hit was pretty big. I’m glad I slipped past the start-finish line though."

NASCAR DRIVER JUSTIN ALLGAIER TAKES HARD HIT INTO WALL DURING XFINITY SERIES' TALLADEGA RACE

Three cars involved in a bad Talladega wreck

This view shows the carnage at the end of the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 21, 2024, in Alabama. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

LaJoie finished 18th. Ross Chastain, Carson Hocevar and Ryan Preece also got caught up in the wreck with LaJoie.

Reddick took home the victory. Keselowski, Noah Gragson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman rounded out the top five. Anthony Alfredo, William Byron, Todd Gilliland, Daniel Hemric and Harrison Burton finished in the top 10.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was Reddick’s first win since the Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas last year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.