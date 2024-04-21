NASCAR driver Justin Allgaier takes hard hit into wall during Xfinity Series' Talladega race

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier took a hard hit in Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

In Stage 1, Allgaier was fighting in the top five as the pack exited Turn 2. As he came down in front of Riley Herbst, he got loose and was sent spinning down the backstretch. Allgaier tried to get the car back around, but it was too late. He headed right for the wall and hit it hard.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Allgaier was sent spinning back toward the track and the No. 7 came to a rest right in the middle of the backstretch. He was seen taking his safety net down and he removed the steering wheel.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

He explained what happened to Fox Sports.

"I hate it for everybody, you know, dash for cash. Obviously, really important race for us, nothing to show, no stage points or anything," he added. "So, I hate it, I hate it for everybody back in the shop."

NASCAR POWER RANKINGS: CHASE ELLIOTT HITS HIGHEST POSITION OF SEASON

Herbst added that he didn’t try to intentionally spin out Allgaier and was going to call him about the wreck later.

Allgaier finished 38th in the race. Herbst battled for the lead but ultimately finished in second place behind Jesse Love in double overtime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anthony Alfredo, Leland Honeyman, Brennan Poole, Sheldon Creed, Caesar Bacarella, Matt DiBenedetto, Jeb Burton and Cole Custer rounded out the top 10.