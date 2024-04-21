Expand / Collapse search
Nascar

NASCAR driver Justin Allgaier takes hard hit into wall during Xfinity Series' Talladega race

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier took a hard hit in Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

In Stage 1, Allgaier was fighting in the top five as the pack exited Turn 2. As he came down in front of Riley Herbst, he got loose and was sent spinning down the backstretch. Allgaier tried to get the car back around, but it was too late. He headed right for the wall and hit it hard.

Justin Allgaier crash

Justin Allgaier examines his wrecked race car during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 race on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. (David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Allgaier was sent spinning back toward the track and the No. 7 came to a rest right in the middle of the backstretch. He was seen taking his safety net down and he removed the steering wheel.

He explained what happened to Fox Sports.

"I hate it for everybody, you know, dash for cash. Obviously, really important race for us, nothing to show, no stage points or anything," he added. "So, I hate it, I hate it for everybody back in the shop."

Justin Allgaier crashes in Stage 1

Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier wrecks during the AG-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 20, 2024. (Vasha Hunt-USA Today Sports)

Herbst added that he didn’t try to intentionally spin out Allgaier and was going to call him about the wreck later.

Allgaier finished 38th in the race. Herbst battled for the lead but ultimately finished in second place behind Jesse Love in double overtime.

Justin Allgaier says hello

Justin Allgaier waves to fans during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 20, 2024. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Anthony Alfredo, Leland Honeyman, Brennan Poole, Sheldon Creed, Caesar Bacarella, Matt DiBenedetto, Jeb Burton and Cole Custer rounded out the top 10.

