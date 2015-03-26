Contreras to have season-ending surgery

Phillies reliever Jose Contreras will apparently undergo exploratory surgery on his ailing right elbow.

According to a Twitter post on Tuesday afternoon by the Phillies' beat writer for MLB.com, the procedure will end the 39-year-old's season.

Contreras was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right forearm back on June 23, retroactive to June 20. He has not pitched since June 19 when the Phils were in Seattle.

It was the right-hander's second stint on the DL this season with the injury as he was out from late April through much of May.

Over 17 appearances this season, Contreras, who began the year as the Phillies' closer in the absence of Brad Lidge, posted five saves and 13 strikeouts in 14 innings.

The news came hours after the club made a preventative move by placing ailing starter Cole Hamels on the 15-day DL. The lefty is suffering from inflammation in his pitching shoulder.