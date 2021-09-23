Expand / Collapse search
Conor McGregor slams 50 Cent comparisons after wild first pitch

McGregor posted a lengthy message addressing memes that came out comparing his pitch to the wild one 50 Cent threw at Citi Field in 2014

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Conor McGregor was the first to admit that his accuracy was a little off when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game Tuesday night. But the two-time UFC Champion is firing back at critics who have been comparing the throw to rapper 50 Cent’s infamous first pitch. 

McGregor posted a lengthy message on his Instagram Wednesday to address a slew of memes that came out comparing his pitch to the wild one 50 Cent threw at Citi Field in 2014. 

UFC’S CONOR MCGREGOR THROWS AWFUL FIRST PITCH AT CUBS GAME: ‘IT’S A LITTLE OFF’

"The audacity to compare mine with this piss!" his caption read. "Picture to picture alone buries this. Mine, bar the accuracy, was the most powerful and fastest first pitch of any of these other athletes/ artist over the years. No comparison."

Immediately after the pitch on Tuesday, McGregor complimented himself about his arm's "power." He reiterated that claim the following day, calling out a number of other athletes, including 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. 

"All time Most Power! Put me in the Wrigley hall of fame for that rocket launch," he wrote in a lengthy Instagram message.

"One has power. One is the director of media relations for some show called ‘power.’ You know what it is."

50 Cent has yet to respond, but you know he will.

