Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz trade expletives on social media

Conor McGregor’s next UFC opponent is unclear as he recovers from a leg injury he suffered during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier.

A third fight between McGregor and Nate Diaz has been floated in the past but never came to fruition. Each fighter has one win over the other with the Irishman scoring a decision victory in August 2016. The two competitors appeared to reignite their feud Tuesday.

McGregor appeared to start the back-and-forth on social media when he tweeted a photo of himself, Diaz and UFC president Dana White.

"Now add 30lbs of muscle on to me and say ding ding in a Dublin accent," he wrote.

Diaz responded wondering why McGregor was talking "s—t" when he can’t fight due to the broken leg he suffered against Poirier. The two then continued the expletives at each other on social media for more than an hour.

Diaz added he would fight McGregor in four years.

No fight has been set between the two, and it’s unclear whether either party would really be willing to go at it one more time since it’s been about five years since their last fight.

McGregor has lost three out of his last four fights going back to a submission defeat at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov. He would return in January 2020 to beat Donald Cerrone via TKO.

Diaz has also lost three out of his last four fights. Leon Edwards beat him via decision in June and he lost to Jorge Masvidal in November 2019.