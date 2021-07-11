Conor McGregor sends 5-word message after suffering brutal leg injury at UFC 264

Conor McGregor was back on social media just hours after suffering a gruesome leg injury in his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier.

McGregor posted a photo of himself on Instagram. The picture showed him being stretched out of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas after he suffered the leg injury.

"You need people like me," McGregor said.

McGregor also responded to a claim made by Poirier in the post-fight interview. Poirier said McGregor was putting his fingers inside his gloves. According to MMA Fighting, McGregor responded to a clip of the moment where it appeared "Notorious" was grabbing Poirier’s glove.

"Where’s he going ref?" McGregor tweeted.

The original tweet McGregor responded to was deleted.

UFC president Dana White left the door open for a potential fourth fight between the two. White told reporters McGregor is set to undergo surgery Sunday and added that another fight could be in the future given the anticlimactic finish of what was supposed to be the third and final fight.

"The fight didn’t get finished," White said, via MMA Junkie. "You can’t have a fight finish that way. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out. Who knows how long Conor’s out, so Poirier will do his thing until Conor’s ready."

Before a fourth fight were to happen, White said a lightweight title fight between Poirier and Charles Oliveira is likely next.

McGregor’s timeline is unclear and White refused to set a hard deadline on a fourth fight.