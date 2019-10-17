Conor McGregor, Frankie Edgar call on Dana White to make UFC fight happen

Conor McGregor has plans to return to the UFC and the fighter he challenged also appears down.

On Wednesday, McGregor sent a happy birthday tweet to fellow fighter Frankie Edgar. McGregor teased that he would “see” Edgar in December though it doesn’t appear that either of them has a fight scheduled.

Edgar responded to McGregor the fight was on him because he already agreed to the bout. He added that it was up to UFC president Dana White to make the fight happen. McGregor appeared to be down for that and preliminarily agreed to give his purse to charity.

The UFC schedule contains three big events: UFC Fight Night in Washington on Dec. 7, UFC 245 in Las Vegas on Dec. 14, and UFC Fight Night in South Korea on Dec. 21.

The UFC 245 card appears to already have three major fights on it already: Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie, Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski and Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington as the headliner.

McGregor is also in hot water with the UFC again over an incident in an Ireland bar in which he was seen punching a patron in the face because the man wouldn’t take a shot of the McGregor-backed Proper Whiskey. It’s unclear whether a suspension would happen given White’s recent comments on McGregor.

White said in September he was looking at 2020 for McGregor’s next fight.

McGregor hasn’t fought in UFC since losing to Khabib Nurmagovmedov via submission. The loss sparked a huge brawl between the fighters’ camps which led to suspensions from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.