UFC star Jorge Masvidal helps feed the homeless as bout with Nate Diaz nears

UFC star Jorge Masvidal was seen doing some charity work Sunday.

Malki Kawa, the CEO of First Round Management which represents Masvidal, took a photo of the fighter and posted it to Twitter. The photo showed Masvidal in a kitchen wearing an apron and a hair net.

“Did a little community service today,” Kawa wrote in a tweet. “Had the guys in my company come and feed the homeless… and who came with us when he heard we were doing this? None other than [Masvidal] himself.”

It’s unclear where Masvidal was serving the food. However, First Round Management is based out of Miami and Masvidal is from the same city.

Masvidal is one of UFC’s fastest rising stars. He landed the quickest knockout in the company’s history against Ben Askren. He knocked the fighter out in five seconds, which increased his profile.

Masvidal is set to face Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in New York City on Nov. 2. While no actual belt will be on the line, Diaz noted that the bout will be for the title of “baddest mother----r in the game.”

A win for Masvidal would definitely increase his chances of getting a title shot.