Jake Paul picks up 10th boxing victory with TKO win over Mike Perry

Jake Paul entered the ring at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, with the gladiator spirit and he needed every ounce of it to defeat the "King of Violence" Mike Perry on Saturday night.

Paul’s flurry of punches knocked Perry down in the sixth round. As the referee counted to eight and got Perry back up on his feet, he stumbled as he tried to slide back to his corner. It was over.

Paul won the fight via technical knockout.

Perry showcased his toughness throughout the night. Paul knocked him down early in the first and second rounds but even as he competed with his hands down, the bareknuckle fighter withstood Paul’s jabs and power punches for longer than most probably would have expected.

"He’s tough as nails," Paul said of Perry.

Before the start of fifth round, the ringside doctor checked out Perry one more time. Paul took his time and waited for the final blows in the sixth round.

For Perry, it was just a stop on his road to bare knuckle glory. He’s 5-0 in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) with his last win coming in April against Thiago Alves.

Paul moved to 10-1 in his career with his seventh professional knockout and he now has to start training physically and mentally for Mike Tyson again.

Paul and Tyson were supposed to duke it out on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. But a medical episode forced the postponement until November. It is still on as of now.

Tyson, 58, hasn’t fought in a professional fight since 2005. He hasn’t won a professional fight since 2003.

"Mike Tyson, you’re next big boy," Paul said.

He also called out UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira to enter the ring with him in a boxing fight.