Washington Commanders

Commanders make changes to defensive staff after blowout loss to Cowboys

Washington has lost 8 of their last 10 games

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
The Washington Commanders are making changes on the defensive side of the football after being blown out by the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. 

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer were fired on Friday. 

Ron Rivera speaks with officials

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera talks with referee Bill Vinovich, #52, prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"Today I relieved Jack Del Rio and Brent Vieselmeyer of their duties," head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement shared by the team on X. "I appreciate all that they contributed to the organization over the past four seasons and I wish them all the best moving forward." 

Rivera is expected to be in charge of Washington’s defense for the rest of the season, according to multiple reports. 

The Commanders were beaten soundly on Thursday by the Cowboys, with Washington allowing 25 points in the fourth quarter of a 45-10 loss, seven of which came on an interception return for a touchdown by the Dallas defense.  

Del Rio’s defense allowed 431 total yards to Dallas, including 331 passing and four touchdowns from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Jack Del Rio before facing Atlanta

Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio prior to the start of the NFL game between the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 15, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The loss on Thanksgiving was the eighth in the last 10 games for Washington after starting the year 2-0. 

Following the game, Rivera was asked if he was worried about his job security. 

"I've told you before I'm not worried about anything. All I'm going to do is do my job and see how things go," Rivera said. "That's the only thing I can do."

Rivera was also asked about possible staff changes following the loss, and declined to get into a discussion over whether he would make any moves. 

Jack Del Rio and Ron Rivera on the sideline

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and head coach Ron Rivera look on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 1, 2023 in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"I’m not going to get into that stuff," Rivera said. 

The Commanders are near the bottom of the NFL in yards allowed per game (377.7) and giving up the most points per game in the league (29.2). 

Washington will face the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.