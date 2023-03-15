Commanders, Jacoby Brissett agree to one-year deal as quarterback competition begins: report

The Washington Commanders have added a veteran quarterback for next season as the team is reportedly bringing in journeyman Jacoby Brissett, according to ESPN.

Brissett’s deal is expected to be worth $10 million, $8 million of which is guaranteed.

The Commanders will be Brissett’s fifth team heading into his eighth NFL season.

Brissett spent last season with the Cleveland Browns, where he went 4-7 as a starter until Deshaun Watson took over following his suspension. Despite the record, Brissett did play well in Cleveland, throwing for 2,608 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions to go along with a 64% completion rate.

Washington has already said that Sam Howell, the fifth-round pick from last year’s NFL Draft out of UNC, is the No. 1 option at quarterback right now. However, considering he’s had just one game of NFL experience, Brissett will likely have the opportunity to win the job out of training camp.

Brissett landed with the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of NC State, and he was the third-stringer behind Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. He did manage to get two starts in his rookie year due to injuries, and he went 1-1 in those chances.

From there, he was moved to the Indianapolis Colts where he’d spend four seasons, starting in 2017 when he started all but one game for them after a season-ending injury for Andrew Luck.

Once Luck surprisingly retired following the 2018 campaign, the Colts tried Brissett yet again as their starter in 2019. The team went 7-8 in his outings as he threw for 2,942 yards with 18 touchdowns to six interceptions.

Brissett had a one-year stint in Miami with the Dolphins, starting five games in 11 appearances before moving on to the Browns last year.

While Brissett was always a placeholder in Cleveland until Watson returned, the team respected his tenacity and determination to win each week knowing that his job would eventually be given to their original starter for whom they traded with the Houston Texans.

Brissett brings that to a Commanders team that tried a veteran last season in Carson Wentz before ultimately turning it over to Taylor Heinicke followed by Howell in Week 17.

Brissett’s solid resume should make him a solid contributor in Washington, whether he’s on the field or not.