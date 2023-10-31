Commanders deal Montez Sweat to Bears in exchange for second-round pick: 'Huge addition'

The Chicago Bears made moves Tuesday to improve their struggling pass rush with the addition of 2019 Washington Commanders first-round draft pick Montez Sweat, the team confirmed.

The Bears sent a 2024 second-round draft pick to Washington in exchange for the disruptive defensive end, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN reported just hours before the NFL trade deadline.

Sweat, 27, has 6½ sacks this season, the final year of his contract.

Since getting drafted by Washington No. 26 overall out of Mississippi State, Sweat has 197 tackles and 35½ sacks in five seasons.

"Montez is a huge addition to our team," general manager Ryan Poles said via the team website. "He is not only a great player but a great person. We expect him to help elevate our defense."

Following the Commanders' latest loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Sweat declined to talk specifics when asked about the trade rumors surrounding him and former Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young.

"Anything can happen, but I can only control what I can," Sweat said. "Yeah, that thought goes across your mind, but you hate to think like that."

The Bears are in dire need of a player like Sweat. They rank last in the NFL with 10 sacks and just 46 pressures through Week 8, according to the NFL Network.

Young, who was facing free agency at the end of the season, was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers Tuesday. He joins the Niners amid a three-game slide but on a personal high note after battling through injuries the previous two seasons.

The move reunites Young with former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.