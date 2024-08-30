Expand / Collapse search
Columbus radio host rips 'management' for beer placement after Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau's death

Gaudreau and his brother were killed by a suspected drunk driver

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew, were killed on Thursday night at the ages of 31 and 29.

The brothers are believed to have been struck by a drunk driver while they were riding their bikes in New Jersey. They were said to have been back in their hometown for their sister's wedding, slated for Friday.

Well, during a radio show in the Columbus area, a bucket of Coors Light beer was placed on a table for all viewers to see on the show's YouTube simulcast.

Johnny Gaudreau

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) plays the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Bell Centre.  (David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports)

Viewers pointed it out, citing ill timing for, presumably, the advertisement for the beer.

Marc "Chops" Finch, the cohost of 97.1 The Fan's "Bishop and Friends," caught wind of the comments, and pointed the finger at his bosses almost immediately.

"Let’s do this right now, sorry - Coors Light is on display. Somebody said that in the YouTube chat right now. Send the emails to upper management," Finch implored his listeners.

"The show before us - I respect [them] - they took that down. Management wanted it back up. Send it to them. Not me. I have to sit here next to it; I don’t want to today."

Rumors spread on social media late Thursday night, and the team confirmed the brothers' deaths on Friday morning.

Johnny Gaudreau celebrates

Johnny Gaudreau, #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets, reacts after scoring the game-tying goal during the third period of a game against the Washington Capitals at Nationwide Arena on January 31, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.  (Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend," their statement read. 

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew."

According to New Jersey State police, the Gaudreau brothers were cycling on a road when 43-year-old Sean Higgins, driving in the same direction, attempted to pass two other vehicles and struck them from behind at around 8:30 p.m. ET. 

They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and charged with two counts of death by auto and jailed at the Salem County Correctional Facility.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

Brothers Johnny Gaudreau, #13, and Matthew Gaudreau, #21, of the Boston College Eagles, celebrate after the Eagles beat the Northeastern University Huskies to win their fifth Beanpot Championship in a row in NCAA hockey action in the championship game of the annual Beanpot Hockey Tournament at TD Garden on February 10, 2014, in Boston, Massachusetts.  (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

Gaudreau and his brother both played hockey at Boston College. Matthew also played hockey for various minor league teams and had been coaching at the brothers' alma mater, Gloucester Catholic High School, at the time of their deaths.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.