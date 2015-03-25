Columbus Blue Jackets say RW Derek Dorsett likely to miss rest of year with broken collarbone

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed right wing Derek Dorsett on injured reserve after he broke his collarbone in the first period of Thursday night's 2-1 overtime win over Vancouver.

The club expects Dorsett to miss the rest of the season.

Dorsett has 27 goals and 38 assists in 280 career NHL games, all with Columbus.

The Blue Jackets' ninth pick, 189th overall, at the 2006 draft, he had three goals, six assists and 53 penalty minutes in 24 games this season. He leads the team with 55 hits and ranks fifth in points.

Last season, Dorsett led the NHL in penalty minutes with 235 and set career highs in goals (12), points (20), shots (137) and games played (77).